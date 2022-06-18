1,770 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

