ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,475,000.

ARKK stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $38.78. 2,253,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,972,375. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61.

