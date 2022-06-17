ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $620,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,869. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

