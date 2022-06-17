ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.76 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. 86,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,468. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.