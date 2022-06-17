ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,447,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

