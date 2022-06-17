ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 36,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

NYSE FDX traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $231.41. 150,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.