ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 308,137 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 308,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,415,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 130,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,586. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

