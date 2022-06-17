ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 482.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

