ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,410 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $50.23. 21,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,785. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

