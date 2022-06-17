ZUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,043.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $9,043.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.81 or 0.05070217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00291417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013104 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

