Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.76 and traded as low as C$2.26. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 149,170 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.78 million and a PE ratio of -26.78.

Zentek Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

