ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $238,065.58

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $238,065.58 and $10.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00302535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.