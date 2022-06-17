XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $108.97 million and approximately $687,219.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 157,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 149,735,034 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

