Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 740 ($8.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.51. Wynnstay Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of £20.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

