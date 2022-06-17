Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 740 ($8.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.51. Wynnstay Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of £20.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.
