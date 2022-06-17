Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day moving average of $201.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.10 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

