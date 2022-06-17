Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.
Shares of ICF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 283,674 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
