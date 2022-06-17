Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 3.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 275,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

