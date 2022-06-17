Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

WSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,011,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

WSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

