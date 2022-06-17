Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 232,915 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Encore Wire worth $45,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Encore Wire by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.09.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

