Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $78.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.