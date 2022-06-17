Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 82,660 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,660 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Innospec worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

IOSP opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $106.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.