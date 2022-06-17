Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

