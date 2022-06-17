Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $33.75 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

