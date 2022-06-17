Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 578.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

