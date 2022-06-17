Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 247,435 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 5.26% of Chuy’s worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $39.36.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

