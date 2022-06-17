Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 105,860 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 569,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 449,838 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.