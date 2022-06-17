Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 105,091 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,091 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Americold Realty Trust worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

