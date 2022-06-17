Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 58.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Weber alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weber by 1,621.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Weber by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weber by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weber by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 508,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.