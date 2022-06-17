Wealthsimple Inc. Makes New $983,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

VSGX stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

