Wealthsimple Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.