Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Update

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:WM traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $142.34. 1,829,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

