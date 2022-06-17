Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,119,374.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $34,392,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

