Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,334,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,352,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 808,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.59 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.