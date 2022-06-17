Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

REVE stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.