Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REVE stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.
Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.
