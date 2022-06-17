Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.