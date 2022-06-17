Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVIR. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.34 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $527.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.70.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

