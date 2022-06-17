Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

