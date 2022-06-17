Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

IIF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.