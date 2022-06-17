Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,994 Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $19,656,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

