Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 128,700 AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,554,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000.

Shares of AEAEU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

