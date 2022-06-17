Walleye Capital LLC Buys 12,672 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE ANF opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

