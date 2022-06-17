Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,297 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $145.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

