Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 104,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 198,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
About Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbridge Mining (WLBMF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.