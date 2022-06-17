Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 104,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 198,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.