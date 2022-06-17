WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 37.0% in May

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,046,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKME opened at $9.08 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $750.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

