Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $7.10. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 35,472 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.