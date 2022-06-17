Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 825,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,853. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

