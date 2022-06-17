Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE NCZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 825,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,853. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.