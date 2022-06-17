VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 34,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,107,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,413,406. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.