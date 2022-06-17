VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1,710.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,514.34 or 0.99993807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00119103 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

