VIBE Market Capitalization Hits $947,003.82 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $947,003.82 and $1,115.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,638.37 or 1.00032752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00116779 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

