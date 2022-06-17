Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

